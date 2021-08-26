Praesidian Capital Acquires Leading Testing Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a NY based private equity firm, announced today that it acquired a controlling interest in a leading testing business. The company provides testing services for a variety of industries including energy, aerospace and defense, laboratory, steel and pipe and other industrial markets.

"We believe that there will be significant growth opportunities for the company in the coming years," stated Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder. "The company has a reputation for excellence, and we are very excited about partnering with a talented management team to scale the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner said: "The company offers mission critical services and products which have broad applications and can be used for both predicative and diagnostic purposes. In a world of aging infrastructure, we believe that the demand for reliable testing partners will continue to increase, and the company is ideally positioned to gain market share."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

