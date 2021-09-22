Practising Law Institute Dedicates Conference Center To President Emerita Anita C. Shapiro

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a leader in continuing education, is honoring the legacy of President Emerita Anita C. Shapiro by dedicating its New York Conference Center in her name. Ms. Shapiro successfully led PLI as the nonprofit organization's first woman president for five years until her death in 2020.

Located in midtown Manhattan, PLI's state-of-the-art Anita C. Shapiro Conference Center hosts thousands of attendees each year, including esteemed faculty from leading law firms, law schools, the judiciary, non-profits, and corporations. When fully vaccinated attendees, faculty, and staff return to PLI's New York Conference Center for in-person programs resuming in October, they will see a portrait of Ms. Shapiro and a plaque in her honor.

The Anita C. Shapiro Conference Center was formally dedicated with a resolution by PLI's Board of Trustees on September 22, and a ceremony will be held in the coming months.

"Anita was an inspiring leader who dedicated her career to continuing education and access to justice," says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. "We are excited to welcome our Privileged Members and other attendees to the Anita C. Shapiro Conference Center and to honor the tremendous positive impact she made on our staff and the legal community."

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

Please visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

