Practice Labs Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales And Customer Service

Practice Labs has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award within the COVID-19 Response Category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

KENT, UK and SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees.

Entitled 'Working together to address the impact of COVID on students and institutions' , the Practice Labs nomination received high praise from the judges, whose comments included:

"Caring about other people during difficult times is never forgotten by those people that were helped. But you went the extra mile of also caring about your employees and making sure that the extra overload of work was not overwhelming them. In the end your business will prosper with this kind of attitude". "The efforts of Practice Labs in delivering their educational services to the Participants/students during these unprecedented times are phenomenal". "Excellent Covid19 response and real customer-centric products". "This is an inspirational story of business success. Keep up the good work!".

"I am blown away by this award and hugely grateful for the kind comments made by the judges," said Ricky Doyle, CEO of Practice Labs, who headed up the company's COVID response team. " In times like these you just try to do the right thing by everyone. In particular, our hearts went out to those schools and colleges who were suddenly faced with trying to deliver remote digital and IT courses - and the potential loss of continuity of study for their students and apprentices. We just did our best to help them. It was a team effort and my thanks go to all our amazing employees who worked their socks off to support where we could. I am honored and delighted to accept this award on their behalf".

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

About Practice Labs

Practice Labs supports digital skill development, certification, work readiness and career progression. Using the latest technology and software, hosted virtually in the Practice Labs Private Cloud, users can:

Practice IT within a safe, live-lab environment.

Prove IT and digital skills to assessors and employers.

Do IT to experiment, build confidence and gain mastery.

