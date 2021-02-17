PQShield Publishes White Paper Series To Educate Business Leaders On The Quantum Threat To Information Security

LONDON and OXFORD, England, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield , the cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, has today published a series of white papers explaining the quantum threat to information security and outlining the...

LONDON and OXFORD, England, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield , the cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, has today published a series of white papers explaining the quantum threat to information security and outlining the solutions that will help organisations to protect their sensitive information for the future.

When full-scale quantum computers arrive, they will be able to break the public-key encryption widely relied on to protect sensitive data, accessing all digital information - past, present and future. Knowing the sheer scale of the quantum security threat, engineers and scientists around the world have been working to develop a new generation of encryption - post-quantum cryptography - that will enable organisations to protect their sensitive data now and for years to come.

Based in Oxford, PQShield is helping businesses prepare for the quantum threat, pioneering the development and commercial roll-out of advanced, quantum-ready cryptographic solutions for hardware, software and communications. With one of the UK's highest concentrations of cryptography PhDs outside academia and the classified sector, the PQShield team is a leading contributor to NIST's post-quantum cryptography standardisation project, now in its concluding stages, having contributed two of the seven finalist algorithms.

Designed to educate and inform security and technical teams across every type of organisation, the new white paper series covers three topics:

The Quantum Computing Threat: How to Keep Ahead - An overview of the quantum threat to businesses and the steps organisations must take today in order to prepare for the future. An Overview of Post-Quantum Cryptography - A closer look at the new generation of cryptography and how it works to protect information, including each of the key quantum-ready subfields. Understanding the Upcoming NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards - A deep-dive into NIST's standardisation project, including overviews of the finalist candidates and what to expect next.

To read more, visit: https://pqshield.com/quantum-threat/

About PQShield

PQShield is a cybersecurity startup that specialises in post-quantum cryptography, protecting information from today's attacks while readying organisations for the threat landscape of tomorrow. It is the only cybersecurity company that can demonstrate quantum-safe cryptography on chips, in applications and in the cloud. Headquartered in Oxford, its quantum-secure cryptographic solutions work with companies' legacy systems to protect devices and sensitive data now and for years to come. PQShield is principally backed by Kindred Capital, Crane Venture Partners, Oxford Sciences Innovation, and InnovateUK.

www.pqshield.com

Press contact: pqshield@thisisoutcast.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pqshield-publishes-white-paper-series-to-educate-business-leaders-on-the-quantum-threat-to-information-security-301229203.html

SOURCE PQShield