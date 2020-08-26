PQA Recognizes CarePlus Health Plans With Its Excellence In Quality Award

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida's largest 5-star Medicare Advantage plan,* has been recognized by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) with its Excellence in Quality award for exemplary management of medications for its members.

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida's largest 5-star Medicare Advantage plan,* has been recognized by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) with its Excellence in Quality award for exemplary management of medications for its members. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report.

PQA provides two awards, an Excellence in Quality Award and a Quality Improvement Award, which are based on published Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Part D Star Ratings. CarePlus is one of only 15 Medicare Advantage Drug Plans (MAPDs) in the nation to receive the organization's top recognition in 2020.

"We are so proud to receive this Excellence in Quality Award from PQA in recognition of the hard work that goes into helping the 160,000 Medicare Advantage members we serve safely adhere to their medications," said CarePlus President Bruno Piquin. "We are also so thankful for the ongoing collaboration with the physicians who treat our members and partner with us to help our members achieve optimal health."

PQA's Excellence in Quality Award recognizes MAPDs and Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). MAPDs are recognized for achieving at least a 4.5-star Part D summary rating and a 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in the 2020 CMS Star Ratings Program.

The Quality Improvement Award recognizes MAPDs and PDPs that received a 5-star rating on the 2020 CMS Quality Improvement measure and the greatest combined improvement in star ratings from 2019 to 2020 on the four PQA medication measures used in the CMS Program during this period.

Five PQA-endorsed quality measures are used in the 2020 Medicare Part D Star Ratings program, and several others are used as Display measures. Details on these measures are available at pqaalliance.org/medicare-part-d.

CMS evaluates Medicare plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. More information about Star Ratings can be found at Medicare.gov.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, August 2020.

