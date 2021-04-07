PQ Group Holdings To Host Virtual Investor Conference On Thursday, April 8, 2021 At 10:00 ET; Focus Will Be Target PQ, A High Growth Pure-Play Catalyst And Services Company

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) - Get Report, a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, will host a virtual investor conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Belgacem Chariag, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the strategic vision for "Target PQ," a high growth, pure-play catalysts and services company with a sustainability-focused and industry-leading growth outlook. Key attributes of the future business portfolio include:

High single-digit organic growth, Adjusted EBITDA margins in mid-to-high 30 percent range and strong cash conversion

Leading customer positions delivering customized and proprietary sustainability solutions

Favorable secular demand trends with organic and inorganic opportunities for accelerating growth

Also during this event, members of executive management will discuss the competitive positions and growth vectors of the two core businesses, provide an overview of the innovation and sustainable product portfolio, and outline the Company's growth objectives and capital allocation plans. Following the conclusion of the presentations, the Company will host a live question and answer session.

Executive presenters:

Belgacem Chariag - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Bitting - President, Refining Services

Tom Schneberger - President, Catalysts

Dr. Ray Kolberg - VP, Technology and Business Development

Mike Crews - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Feehan - VP, Finance and Treasurer

Details for the conference are as follows:

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Registration: Use the link available on our website at http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Live Webcast and Reference Materials: Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Webcast Replay and Reference Materials:Visit http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:Nahla A. Azmy(610) 651-4561 Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.

Notes on Forward‐Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward‐looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward‐looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future business portfolio. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to close on the sale of the Performance Chemicals business segment on our anticipated timeline, or at all, our ability to successfully integrate Chem32, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including the ongoing COVID‐19 pandemic, tariffs, and trade disputes, currency exchange rates and other factors, including those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward‐looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

