PPT Solutions Announces Sarah Quinn As Vice President Of Enterprise Solutions

TUSLA, Okla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Susan Quinn as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. A seasoned business development and sales leader, Ms. Quinn's extensive background includes experience in the Business Process Outsourcing, Customer Experience, Customer Relationship Management, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence, SaaS, Business Consulting and Contact Center industries. In this new role, she will further bolster the organization's business transformation and consulting capabilities and play a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions to the company's growing client portfolio.

"Sarah is a great addition to our growing Enterprise Solutions team. She brings a combination of contact center operational and technological solutioning experience that will serve our clients well in 2021 and beyond," stated Casey Kostecka, PPT Solutions' Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. "Our clients expect PPT Solutions to partner with them to maximize the value of new and existing technologies and processes, which is precisely what Sarah has been delivering with great success over her entire career."

Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Quinn most recently served as Vice President of Global CX/DX Solutions at Everise. Her extensive consulting and customer experience background includes senior sales roles at RUI, Purchasing Power, Aquent, Smart Process Works, Vmark Corporation and Experian.

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

