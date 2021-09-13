PPMW Now Offering Medication Abortion At-Home Services

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase access to those in the region in need of abortion, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) is now offering medication abortion at-home services.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase access to those in the region in need of abortion, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) is now offering medication abortion at-home services. Available to those with an address in DC, Maryland, or Virginia, this care is offered up to eight weeks and six days after the start of a person's last menstrual period. PPMW is just the second Planned Parenthood affiliate in the nation to offer this at-home care. COVID has made accessing abortion more urgent and our providers are primed to deliver this service. In the wake of restrictive laws like S.B. 8 in Texas, the flexibility of at-home abortion is particularly helpful to those who might encounter difficulty scheduling an appointment at one of our health centers.

After an initial phone screening, patients meet with a PPMW provider online. The medications are then mailed in a discrete package to a patient's address or can be picked up at one of PPMW's health centers in DC, Gaithersburg, MD, or Suitland, MD. After the medications are taken, PPMW follows-up — via a phone call a week later followed by a home pregnancy test in four weeks or with an ultrasound or blood test at the health center — to make sure the procedure was successful.

"PPMW is committed to providing safe, accessible, and culturally sensitive care to our patients," said Dr. Serina Floyd, Medical Director, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. "With this expansion in medication abortion services, patients are able to connect with a provider in ways that are comfortable and convenient. Medication abortion at home provides the same excellent level of care that Planned Parenthood is known for."

The cost for medication abortion at home including the medications and follow-up is $525. Financial assistance is available to help cover the cost of care. Services are available in both English and Spanish. Patients can learn more or schedule an appointment at 202-347-8512.

PPMW's mission is to provide high quality, affordable reproductive health care; promote education programs that empower all individuals to make informed and responsible reproductive choices; and to protect the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppmw-now-offering-medication-abortion-at-home-services-301375551.html

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.