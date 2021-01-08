PPG To Acquire "The VersaFlex Family Of Companies"

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VersaFlex Family of Companies ("VersaFlex") announced it has reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by PPG (PPG) - Get Report. VersaFlex is a manufacturer specializing in polyurea, epoxy, polyurethanes, custom plural component equipment, and geotechnical & insulation foams. Lazard Middle Market served as exclusive financial advisor to VersaFlex. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

VersaFlex is a trusted partner that understands and meets its customers' needs with proven and innovative protective coatings and foams. "We are excited to join PPG, a global paint and coatings leader, with its world-class resources and leading-edge technologies. Their high standards and commitment to deliver sustainable value to their customers will be a benefit for our customers' continued success," said Rob Pawlak, VersaFlex President.

About VersaFlexThe trusted brands of VersaFlex Incorporated, Raven Lining Systems, Milamar Coatings and Specialty Products (SPI) were brought together to form "The VersaFlex Family of Companies." We are a leading provider of specialty coatings, linings, technical foams and custom plural component equipment for the Industrial, Water & Wastewater, Transportation Infrastructure, Flooring, Oil & Gas and Geo-Technical segments. Our mission is to continue to deliver world class innovative solutions to our customers, solving their toughest protection, rehabilitation and insulation challenges.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™At PPG (PPG) - Get Report, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

