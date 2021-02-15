PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the introduction of a digital styling program that enables automotive designers to execute exceptionally realistic three-dimensional modeling of automotive colors and effects on virtual car designs and surfaces.

PPG (PPG) - Get Report today announced the introduction of a digital styling program that enables automotive designers to execute exceptionally realistic three-dimensional modeling of automotive colors and effects on virtual car designs and surfaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005021/en/

PPG's proprietary "speed shape" is designed to depict the interaction of color, geometry and light to create authentic renderings of a vehicle's surfaces, including its wheels and interior components. (Photo: Business Wire)

Exclusive to the program is the PPG proprietary "speed shape" that incorporates all the complex shapes, edges, curves and flat surfaces that would comprise any type of automobile. Developed by PPG, the digital vehicle model is designed to depict the interaction of color, geometry and light to create authentic renderings of a vehicle's surfaces, including its wheels and interior components.

In addition to speed shape, the digital styling program will offer automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) complete access to PPG's expansive library of digital color files. It is also fully compatible with industry-standard color-rendering software, enabling OEM design teams to collaborate with PPG directly, remotely and in real time on the color design process.

The program's launch is the first step in digitizing the entire color styling process for PPG customers.

"Throughout the pandemic, PPG has recognized our customers' increasing need for digital tools and technologies," said Federico Menta, PPG global technical director, customer development, automotive OEM coatings. "Our industry-leading color experts have already used the program to conduct color styling sessions with several major OEM design teams. Many of those customers believe our program offers an effective alternative to managing the color-styling process in person. We believe it will enhance customer intimacy and create an opportunity for a collaborative color-creation process."

In addition to being a viable substitute for traditional in-person/in-studio color styling, the program can help OEMs realize significant cost savings.

"The ability to integrate new color ideas directly into the customer design process allows our customers to extract time and cost from color-rendering activities," said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president. "There are also other financial benefits associated with the program, including enhanced speed to market."

To learn more about PPG's digital styling program or to see a brief demonstration of its capabilities, visit www.ppgautocoatings.com/color.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (PPG) - Get Report, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005021/en/