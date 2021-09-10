PPG's Foulkes, Liebert Recognized As 'Women Of Influence' By Pittsburgh Business Times

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Anne Foulkes, PPG senior vice president and general counsel, and Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, have been named to the Pittsburgh Business Times' 2021 Women of Influence list.

"Anne and Rebecca are trusted leaders, advisors, mentors and role models to numerous employees and leaders throughout PPG and beyond, including students and professionals throughout our headquarters community," said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "Their future-forward mentality, ongoing focus on inclusion and overall organizational effectiveness have proven to be invaluable to PPG."

During her more than 25-year career with PPG, Foulkes has provided legal counsel for nearly every PPG business and function. She has guided the company's merger and acquisition transactions, including the largest acquisitions in the company's 138-year history. Since Foulkes was appointed to the executive and operating committees in 2018, PPG has expanded new capabilities and identified growth opportunities through dozens of acquisitions of high-performing brands, including coatings manufacturers Tikkurila, Whitford, Hemmelrath and Ennis-Flint. Foulkes is also a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel and the Allegheny County Bar Association, and served on the board of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank from 2010 to 2021. She has also served as the executive sponsor of PPG's Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council.

Liebert joined PPG in June 2018 and leads PPG's industrial coatings segment, which includes the industrial, packaging, specialty coatings and materials, and automotive OEM coatings businesses, including the company's mobility initiatives. Under her leadership, PPG has introduced market-ready coatings for the emerging battery electric vehicle market, delivered operational strategies to align regional growth opportunities and invested significantly in leadership training programs. She also oversees the company's Asia Pacific region and has functional responsibility for global procurement. Liebert currently serves on the board of directors for Corteva Agriscience. She was also recently recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 leading women in the North American automotive industry.

The 2021 Women of Influence Awards honor the Pittsburgh region's most influential business women across every industry and profession with a strong track record of performance that have made a difference in Western Pennsylvania and its communities.

CATEGORY Corporate

