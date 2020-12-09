PPG Recognized As One Of America's Most Responsible Companies By Newsweek

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021.

PPG (PPG) - Get Report today announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021. The list recognizes the 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

"Every day, our more than 47,000 employees are working to fulfill our company's purpose to 'protect and beautify the world,'" said Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president, environment, health and safety. "PPG's inclusion in the Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 list underscores our progress and commitment to industry-leading environmental, social and corporate governance practices."

Newsweek and its partner Statista evaluated 2,000 of the largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. in compiling the ranking. The analysis included a detailed review of publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories, and a survey of 7,500 U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility.

PPG, which ranked #13 in the Materials category and #130 on the overall list, continues to reduce the environmental impact of its operations; develop products that enhance customers' sustainability; engage with communities for a brighter tomorrow; and strengthen its global workforce. In April 2020, PPG released its 2019 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's progress toward achieving its 2025 sustainability goals in key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) areas:

Achieved 33% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes;

Accomplished 33% of manufacturing and R&D locations with zero landfilled process waste;

Increased female representation to more than 30% of its total workforce, a 7% increase since 2014;

Invested $6.8 million in support of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs;

Completed a record-number of COLORFUL COMMUNITIES ® projects in 41 countries, positively impacting 6.5 million students, seniors, teachers, patients and community members since 2015;

Continued to strengthen The PPG Way culture;

Reduced waste disposal intensity by 25% from the 2017 baseline; and

Reduced spills and releases by 32% from the 2017 baseline.

To learn more about PPG's sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™At PPG (PPG) - Get Report, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005928/en/