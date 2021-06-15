PPG MOONWALK Receives 2020 Technology And Innovation Award From Bodyshop Magazine

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its revolutionary PPG MOONWALK™ automated paint mixing system for the automotive refinish industry has received the 2020 Technology and Innovation Award from bodyshop magazine.

The industry-leading system is most notably recognized for its extreme colorimetric precision, significant economic benefits, labor productivity and overall attractive appearance. Additionally, customers have been impressed with PPG MoonWalk's technical design, which minimizes their environmental impact thanks to its optimized product consumption and waste reduction.

Sized to fit all mixing rooms and featuring 80 storage spaces for tinters and 13 positions in the dispensing rack, the self-contained PPG MoonWalk system brings a new level of speed, precision, quality and color consistency to the body shop mixing process. Other components include a moving scale that is 10 times more precise than a standard scale, a barcode scanner and a label printer.

An integrated PPG TOUCHMIX® Express touchscreen computer with PPG PAINTMANAGER® XI color management software displays the correct color formula, with the user loading the required tinter, additive and thinner bottles into the dispensing rack in any sequence. The PPG MoonWalk system checks each bottle's barcode, automatically dispenses the correct amount of product, communicates the results and prints a label. The system is also fully integrated with the PPG COLLISION SERVICES® inventory app and PPG RAPIDMATCH™ Go handheld spectrophotometer.

"We are incredibly proud to have the PPG MoonWalk system recognized by bodyshop magazine," said Alban d'Epenoux, PPG business director, automotive refinish, South Europe. "This award exemplifies PPG's leadership in color solutions and digital innovation and also our commitment to enabling PPG body shop customers to step into a new era of refinish paint mixing."

With 17 individual categories, the bodyshop Awards program is the longest standing and most respected independent initiative within the collision repair sector, recognizing the very best from across the United Kingdom. The Technology and Innovation Award focuses on an innovative product or service that stands out in a competitive marketplace and comes from a company driving innovation within the collision industry.

Since its launch in 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has received two additional innovation accolades - the 2019 Special Innovation Award from Equip Auto International Grands Prix for Automotive Innovation and the 2020 Bodyshop Equipment of the Year Award from Décision Atelier magazine.

In addition to the stationary system, PPG recently introduced the PPG MoonWalk van. This fully functional mobile system can be driven to customer locations across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for live demonstrations presented by highly trained PPG technical experts. Paint technicians and body shop managers can experience the new standard for paint-mixing efficiency and see firsthand the benefits from the extreme accuracy provided by the automated mixing process.

For more information on the PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system and PPG MoonWalk vans, visit www.moonwalkrefinish.com.

At PPG (PPG) - Get Report, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

