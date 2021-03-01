PPG announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, automotive refinish, Asia, effective March 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG (PPG) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, automotive refinish, Asia, effective March 1. He will report to Chancey Hagerty, vice president, global automotive refinish, and will succeed Pauline Yuen, who has announced her intent to retire, effective March 19.

Wu, current vice president, Greater China industrial coatings (IC) and global electronic materials, joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, IC, Greater China. In 2019, he expanded his responsibilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. Prior to PPG, Wu was general manager, China, at Genus PIC. Wu has also held positions with BASF, Henkel and Nippon Paint throughout his more than 20 years in the coatings and chemicals industry.

Wu graduated from the University of Shanghai with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and obtained a Master in Business Administration degree from IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland.

