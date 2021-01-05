PPG And Tikkurila Agree On Revised Offer

PPG (NYSE:PPG) and Tikkurila (NASDAQ OMX: TIK1V) today announced that they have amended the previously announced definitive agreement, under which PPG will acquire all issued and outstanding stock of Tikkurila in an all-cash transaction, to increase the...

PPG (PPG) - Get Report and Tikkurila (NASDAQ OMX: TIK1V) today announced that they have amended the previously announced definitive agreement, under which PPG will acquire all issued and outstanding stock of Tikkurila in an all-cash transaction, to increase the cash offered for each share of Tikkurila stock. Pursuant to the revised offer, Tikkurila shareholders will receive €27.75 in cash for each share of Tikkurila stock they own, for a total transaction value of approximately €1.24 billion, including the assumption of debt and cash. The increased offer price was due to Tikkurila's receipt of a proposal regarding a competing offer. Both companies expect the tender offer for all outstanding shares to commence on or around January 15. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"The combination of PPG and Tikkurila is highly synergistic due to the complementary geographies, product offerings and cultures," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "We will be able to extend the reach of the strong Tikkurila products, and immediately utilize Tikkurila's well-established distribution network across the Nordic region for a wide variety of PPG products. From a cost standpoint, the Tikkurila management team has implemented a broad margin improvement program over the last couple of years, and we will continue that momentum with supply chain and other traditional acquisition-related synergies. This combination, including the synergy capture, will result in significant value creation for our shareholders, and is to the benefit of both companies' employees, customers and all other stakeholders."

Additional details about the tender offer are contained in the attached Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (PPG) - Get Report, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Tikkurila:

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. Tikkurila operates in eleven countries and its 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Tikkurila develops premium products and services that provide its customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. In 2019, revenue totaled EUR 564 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Tikkurila acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties' ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. and Tikkurila Oyj have agreed on an amendment to the combination agreement to increase the offer price to EUR 27.75 per share; the voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Tikkurila Oyj expected to commence on or about January 15, 2021

TIKKURILA OYJINSIDE INFORMATIONJanuary 5, 2021 at 11:15 p.m. EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

PPG Industries, Inc. (" PPG" or the " Offeror"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj (" Tikkurila" or the " Company") announced on December 18, 2020 that they have entered into a combination agreement (the " Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which the Offeror will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the " Shares") that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the " Tender Offer").

The Offeror and the Company have today agreed, in response to a proposal regarding a competing offer received by the Company, to an amendment to the Combination Agreement, according to which the Offeror increases the cash consideration offered for each Share in the Tender Offer to EUR 27.75 (the " Offer Price") (prior to the amendment: EUR 25.00), subject to possible adjustments as described below. The Tender Offer values the Company's total equity at approximately EUR 1.22 billion. The members of the board of directors of the Company (the " Board of Directors"), who participated in the decision-making have unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders of the Company accept the Tender Offer.

The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 84.5 per cent compared to the closing price of the Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (" Nasdaq Helsinki") on December 17, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Tender Offer; approximately 89.1 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki during the three-month period prior to and up to the date of the announcement of the Tender Offer; and approximately 97.3 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki during the 12-month period prior to and up to the date of the announcement of the Tender Offer.

The Offer Price has been determined based on 44,105,881 Shares. Should the Company change the number of Shares as a result of a new issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar transaction with a dilutive effect, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing shall occur prior to the consummation of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis.

In connection with the amended Offer Price, certain major shareholders of Tikkurila, i.e. Oras Invest Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited and Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company, representing in the aggregate approximately 29.39 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company, have, subject to certain customary conditions, reaffirmed their irrevocable undertakings to accept the Tender Offer.

The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document (the " Tender Offer Document") with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about January 15, 2021. The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about January 15, 2021, and to expire on or about March 15, 2021, unless the Offeror extends the offer period in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals. The Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.

Advisers

Tikkurila has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Helsinki branch as financial adviser and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal adviser in connection with the Tender Offer. The Offeror has appointed PJT Partners LP as financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and DLA Piper Finland Attorneys Ltd. as legal advisers in connection with the Tender Offer. The Offeror has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch as the arranger of the Tender Offer.

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Lehti, General Counseltel. +358 40 5111757 sanna.lehti@tikkurila.com

DISTRIBUTIONNasdaq Helsinki LtdMain news media

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, AND THE SHARES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF PERSONS, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, E-MAIL, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION BY WAY OF THE INTERNET OR OTHERWISE) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR THROUGH ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND.

Information for shareholders of Tikkurila in the United States

Shareholders of Tikkurila in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Tikkurila is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act for a "Tier II" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial information, if any, included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer will be made to the Company's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those that will be made to all other shareholders of the Company to whom an offer is made.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of the stock exchange release regarding the Tender Offer on December 18, 2020 and during the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase the Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for the Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of such information. No purchases will be made outside the Tender Offer in the United States by or on behalf of the Offeror. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in this stock exchange release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

It may be difficult for the Company's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the Company is located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of its officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. The Company's shareholders may not be able to sue the Company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this stock exchange release.

Disclaimers

PJT Partners LP is acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in this document, will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document) as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this document.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Helsinki branch, is acting exclusively as the financial adviser for the Company and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in this document, will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document) than the Company as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this document.

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, acting exclusively as an arranger in relation to the Tender Offer, will not regard any other person than the Offeror as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred to in this document.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005972/en/