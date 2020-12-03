PPE Of America Now An Authorized U.S. Distributor Of World's First Wearable Hand Sanitizer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy access to hand sanitizer during a worldwide pandemic may be the best measure to prevent the spread of COVID19 and other germs aside from wearing a mask. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if soap and water are not readily available, they recommend using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Today, PPE of America has reported they are one of only a few authorized U.S. distributors of the " Orbel®" personal hand sanitizing device. Dyson Award winner, Adam Sutcliffe designed the Orbel®. When rubbed, some carefully engineered roller balls turn and release just the right amount of hand sanitizer containing 72% Ethyl Alcohol for higher germ-killing efficacy. An Orbel® can be clipped conveniently onto a breast pocket, belt or armband, which makes it convenient to use.

In the search for effective and proven products for their nationwide customer base, the PPE of America team was recently introduced to the Orbel® and immediately knew the product was a sure winner, one they had to include in their product offerings! "Our clients range from government agencies, healthcare providers to Fortune 500 companies; they all rely on our team to help them keep their employees and customers safe and healthy," says Sean M. Kelly, spokesman for PPE of America. "Orbelling" became our mantra.

PPE of America has just launched ( www.myorbel.com) for both consumers and B2B procurement specialists to quickly purchase Orbel® which is not limited to just healthcare. As all industries are seeking ways to decrease outbreak risks, many of these industries are currently relying on Orbel® as their go-to hand sanitizing device. Professional sports teams, retailers, supermarkets, restaurants, hospitality, government, banking, security guards, food processing, critical infrastructure businesses, logistics/couriers, education employees, elder & childcare, among many others…

Adopting Orbel® demonstrates to the public a commitment to corporate responsibility while promoting safer customer-employee interactions without reducing productivity.

