PPE Manufacturer And Distributor Certain Supply Lands Key Partnership With Tranquilus Gloves

The Certain Supply and Tranquilus partnership will provide immediate access to high-quality, nitrile gloves to healthcare workers, businesses, and consumers.

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain Supply, a leading US-based health, hygiene, and personal protective equipment (PPE) company, announces its long-term distribution partnership with glove brand, Tranquilus. Tranquilus, manufactured by East Wellsum Industries, will supply a family of products including industrial, medical exam, and chemotherapy-rated nitrile gloves directly manufactured in Malaysia. This partnership will enhance Certain Supply's curated portfolio of effective and affordable health and hygiene solutions.

With extensive experience partnering with world-class suppliers, Certain Supply consistently delivers hard-to-acquire safety and protective gear for the world. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly increased the demand for gloves, the US Nitrile glove market is projected to be worth well over $2 billion dollars in 2021, a 34% increase from 2020 when there were widespread glove shortages. Establishing a safe, consistent, and high-quality nitrile glove supply chain like Tranquilus' nitrile glove portfolio will offer additional health and safety options for Certain Supply's customers.

"We are thrilled to secure an exclusive channel partnership and distribution rights with Tranquilus brand gloves," stated David Aquino, Founder of Certain Supply. He continued, "Certain Supply is committed to providing the community with access to innovative, affordable health, hygiene and PPE solutions without compromising quality. Partnering with the Tranquilus brand will propel our mission of providing improved, reliable, and affordable PPE solutions for our customers."

With glove use being an essential part of daily life for many professionals and industries, high quality gloves such as Tranquilus' reduce hand contamination by 70 to 80 percent. Tranquilus gloves will be available for purchase from Certain Supply's reseller partners and beyond starting March 17 th, 2021.

ABOUT CERTAIN SUPPLYCertain Supply is a leading Health, Hygiene and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing and distribution company founded in Irvine, CA in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain Supply offers high-quality, certified, and tested products globally to healthcare workers, businesses, and individuals. With a deep expertise in supply chain operations and sourcing, Certain Supply is committed to fair pricing on all available products across Protective Apparel, Home and Personal Hygiene categories. Certain Supply has already earned the trust of over 260 companies and sold millions of units of PPE in its first year of operations. For further information, please visit www.certainsupply.com .

