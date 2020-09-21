Poxel Announces Participation At Upcoming Scientific And Investor Conferences

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of the Poxel management and scientific team will participate at upcoming scientific and investor conferences.

56 th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual MeetingDate: September 21-25, 2020 ( virtual conference)Members of Poxel's scientific team will present posters on Imeglimin Phase 3 TIMES 2 and TIMES 3 results. In addition, a poster will be presented on PXL770 preclinical cardio-renal results. Details on the poster sessions are included below:

TIMES 2: Title: Long-term treatment with imeglimin as add-on to oral antidiabetes therapy in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes, results of TIMES 2, a Phase 3 trial Session: PS 52 Novel glucose-lowering agents in type 2 diabetes Date: September 23, 2020; 1:15 - 2:15 pm CEST

TIMES 3: Title: Efficacy and safety of imeglimin in combination with insulin in Japanese patients with type 2 diabetes: results of TIMES 3, a Phase 3 trial Session: PS 52 Novel glucose-lowering agents in type 2 diabetes Date: September 23, 2020; 1:15 - 2:15 pm CEST

PXL770: Title: Chronic treatment with the direct AMP kinase activator PXL770 improves cardiac and renal function in diabetes related cardiorenal syndrome Session: PS 88 Cardiac complications: of mice, rats and cells Date: September 23, 2020; 1:15 to 2:15 pm CEST

4th Annual H.C. Wainwright Virtual NASH Investor ConferenceDate:October 5, 2020Members of the Poxel management team will present an overview of Poxel's two NASH clinical-stage candidates, PXL770 and PXL065. PXL770 is a first-in-class, oral direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator. PXL065 is a novel, oral, proprietary deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone.

HealthTech Innovation Days (France Biotech) ConferenceDate: October 5-6, 2020Members of the Poxel management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel's first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Together, with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Poxel successfully completed the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel also established a partnership with Roivant Sciences for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of the partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is advancing into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business.

As of the date of this press release, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company's internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Company's ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company's development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

