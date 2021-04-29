Poxel Announces Its Participation At The Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development Summit

POXEL SA (Euronext - POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) today announced its participation at the Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development Summit (April 27-29).

On April 29, Sophie Bozec, PhD, Senior Vice President, R&D Pharmacology and Scientific Communication, and Co-Founder of Poxel is presenting a talk entitled "Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Metabolic Diseases" during the session - Clinical Stage Molecules Targeting Mitochondrial Mechanisms. The presentation highlights Poxel's scientific focus and deep expertise in mechanisms which modulate cellular energy homeostasis and address mitochondrial dysfunction.

Results pertaining to the mode of action for Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL065 will be discussed. In addition, the presentation will feature novel data related to the utility of Poxel's AMP-kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterium-stabilized thiazolidinedione (dTZD) platforms for rare disorders where mitochondrial dysfunction is a major pathogenic component.

"As a leader in the field of mitochondrial targeted therapeutics, we appreciate the opportunity to present our science at the Summit," commented Dr. Bozec. "Our focus on targeting mitochondrial dysfunction has achieved clinical validation for efforts that are aimed at treating both Type 2 diabetes and NASH. Our platforms also represent differentiated approaches which offer the potential for additive or synergistic efficacy when used in combination with other mechanisms. Moreover, we are very excited by promising new discoveries with our molecules which indicate the potential to treat serious and rare inherited metabolic disorders including adrenoleukodystrophy."

The event is dedicated to understanding mitochondrial dysfunction & enhancing mitochondria-targeted research. To learn more about the Summit: https://mitochondria-targets.com/about/about-event/

About Poxel SAPoxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late-stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel's first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. A Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to request approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Imeglimin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. After successfully completing a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its primary endpoint and study objectives, for PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, Poxel plans to initiate a Phase 2b program in the second half of 2021. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a MPC inhibitor, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs from its AMPK activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business.

As of the date of this press release, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company's internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Company's ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company's development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

