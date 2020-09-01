PowerVision's PowerEgg X Brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Video Conferences

New AI Video Conferencing Camera Mode Features Unit's 4k/60fps UHD Camera; Hands-Free User Tracking on Screen, Driven by Artificial Intelligence; And Brings Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex Meetings & Classes to Life.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision Robot Corporation, a global leader in smart drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, has added an Artificial Intelligence (AI) video conferencing camera mode to its innovative, PowerEgg X multi-purpose drone. Its unique modular design with detachable arms allows the PowerEgg X to turn into a video camera in just one snap. Simply attach the versatile unit to the included tripod mount, connect it to a standard tripod, or set it near a digital device. Compatible with popular platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex, users are no longer tied to their desks and are impressing classmates or meeting attendees aplenty.

"The PowerEgg X's AI video conferencing camera capabilities fit very nicely in the worlds of distance learning, business meetings, job interviews, daily work tasks, and many other activities," said Wally Zheng, Founder, and CEO of PowerVision. "Its 4k/60fps output and three-axis gimbal produce crystal-clear, stunning 12-megapixel images make it perfect for such applications. When combined with Artificial Intelligence and facial recognition technology, users are no longer stationary and are free to move about while the camera tracks them."

PowerVision is keenly aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way people live. Dining room tables have become classrooms, small living room corners have been transformed into conference rooms or private offices. Even massive lecture halls and trade show floors have transformed into virtual platforms.

The company's PowerEgg X - designed to provide quality, ultrahigh-definition images - has been for a while, and remains, at the forefront of video communications.

The PowerEgg X webcam allows fidgety students to fidget, meeting presenters to walk freely about in discussing visual aids and gives meeting attendees the ability to get up and stretch or move around without disappearing off camera. Its special facial recognition, deep learning, and a tracking field of view up to 170° keep subjects in the middle of the frame at all times without repositioning the unit.

Users who find their hands full can begin or end their video participation with a simple hand or body gesture. Through deep learning, based on a database of gestures, the PowerEgg X supports multi-gesture intelligent recognition for a variety of functions.

In addition to the AI video conferencing camera mode, PowerEgg X also includes Autonomous Personal AI Camera, Handheld Gimbal Camera, or Smart Drone modes. In drone mode, the PowerEgg X is a professional tool for aerial photography and videography. The drone features a flight time of 30 minutes, automatic obstacle avoidance, precise landing, intelligent flight modes, wind speed resistance up to 20 knots (19-24 mph), 1080P image transmission within a distance of 3.7 miles, and much more. With additional accessories, the drone can also fly in rain, land and take off from water - making it the only camera users will need regardless of where their adventures take them.

Three years in development and with over 100 technology patents, the PowerEgg X is truly a one-of-a-kind, multipurpose smart device.

Pricing and Availability

The PowerEgg X with AI video conferencing camera mode starts with an MSRP of $899 and is available at BestBuy.com, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, Powervision.me, and PowerVision dealers.

About PowerVision

With a mission to "innovate the future," the PowerVision Group is a global technology leader focusing on UAV-related products and services, including smart drones, data visualization and forecasting, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Founded in 2009, PowerVision Group employs around 500 employees globally in China, the U.S., Japan, Australia, Germany, and Finland. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699. -- 492

PR Contact:

Susan van Barneveld/ Andrew Wille

Copernio

714-891-3660

powervision@copernio.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

©2020 PowerVision. All rights reserved.

Related Images

poweregg-x.png PowerEgg X The PowerEgg's unique modular design with detachable arms allows it X to turn into a video camera in just one snap. Simply attach the versatile unit to the included tripod mount, connect it to a standard tripod, or set it near a digital device.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powervisions-poweregg-x-brings-artificial-intelligence-ai-to-video-conferences-301122296.html

SOURCE PowerVision Robot Corporation