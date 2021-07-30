PowerVision Prepares To Release S1 To Global Market This August

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVision, A global leader in UAV technologies, is preparing to release their newest product this August. The PowerVision S1 is the latest release in PowerVision's product line, combining a wireless charging bank, AI tracking technology, the world's smallest stabilizer, and other user-friendly components into one smart phone gadget. Since the initial reveal in late May, the S1 has secured over 700 backers on Indiegogo and surpassed its initial fundraising goal by over 500%.

The PowerVision S1's extensive features land it an industry-leading slot in smartphone accessory technology. It serves as a 3-axis stabilizer, a selfie stick, a photo and video editor, magnetic system, wireless pass-through charging power bank, and a tripod all in one pocket-sized product.

Designed for capturing high-quality photos and videos, the S1 seamlessly compatible with social media, live-streaming, and video conferencing apps. Its complimentary free app also allows you to connect and setup your device, shoot, edit, and share content, and even access stickers, filters, and subtitles.

From technology and gadget reviewers to vloggers and social media influencers, the S1 allows anyone to create cinematic quality smooth video content on-the-go, hands free. With its AI tracking technology, the PowerFollow feature can lock-onto and follow a subject. Individual faces, bodies, and even objects can remain in-frame at all times. In selfie mode, users can enable gesture control to signal when to start, stop, pause & capture.

"We're thrilled to see the amount of praise and recognition the S1 has received. We're proud to continue creating groundbreaking technology that anyone in the world can navigate easily. With the market release of the S1 just around the corner, we can't wait to see all of the quality content that users create with our newest product," said Wally Zheng, CEO and founder of PowerVision.

YouTube Channel Unbox Therapy recently released their full review of the PowerVision S1 and all of its accessories, amassing over 1.1 million views in just three weeks. Lewis Hilsenteger, founder of Unbox Therapy, noted the amount of "flagship features" in his video. "When it comes to versatility," said Hilsenteger, "PowerVision has really imagined [users] moving throughout a whole ecosystem with all of its accessories."

Additional features include:

Universal magnetic connection system compatible with all smartphones

Car and wall mount accessories

Ability to capture portrait, landscape, and panorama shots

Three product color options: black, blue, and green

The PowerVision S1 will be available for purchase via Amazon and PowerVision in August. The product will retail at $226 USD.

For more information about PowerVision, the PowerVision S1, and the company's complete line of products, visit powervision.me.

About PowerVision: The PowerVision Group, founded in 2009, headquartered in Beijing, is a company with a clear mission to innovate the future. PowerVision pushes the boundaries of possibilities, with the aim to change the world through innovative artificial intelligence. At the heart of the company is a corporate culture that prides itself on continuous learning, innovation, and technological excellence.

Since its establishment in 2009, PowerVision has continued to push the frontiers of cutting-edge research, development, and design. In addition to improving core company technology, PowerVision has revolutionized industry research and development.

Presently, PowerVision is the only company in the world producing aerial, water-surface, and underwater robotic devices, as well as the only robotic company to achieve mass production of underwater AI robotic devices. PowerVision has acquired nearly 1000 independent intellectual property rights in the form of patents, trademarks, and copyrights, including nearly 400 core technology invention patents. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

