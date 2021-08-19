PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

PowerSchool, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) ("PowerSchool" or the "Company"), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on September 9, 2021.

PowerSchool, Inc. (PWSC) ("PowerSchool" or the "Company"), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of regular market trading on September 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to access the call should register through the following link prior to the scheduled conference call time: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8489/powerschool-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call/. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the time of the live call; however, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering one day in advance or at a minimum, ten (10) minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through PowerSchool's Investor Relations website at https://investors.powerschool.com/home/. A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the live call through PowerSchool's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available until September 16, 2021.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

