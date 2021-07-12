Powering The Future, Together: D CEO Texas Energy Awards Recognize Leaders In Oil, Natural Gas, And Renewable Energy

, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas remains the top energy-producing state in the nation and a pacesetter in renewable energy, and the fourth annual D CEO Texas Energy Awards brings executives in oil, natural gas, wind, and solar together to recognize...

, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas remains the top energy-producing state in the nation and a pacesetter in renewable energy, and the fourth annual D CEO Texas Energy Awards brings executives in oil, natural gas, wind, and solar together to recognize the shared impact and leadership of Texans across all forms of energy production.

The awards are presented in partnership with research institutes and professional associations from East Texas to the Permian Basin and Panhandle.

Willie Hornberger, partner at Jackson Walker, helped establish the awards program with D CEO and has guided its growth and evolution. "Years ago, some jumped to the conclusion that oil, natural gas, and renewable energy executives were competitors and couldn't work together," Hornberger said. "Now, our partner organizations are leading the way in bringing all the players to the table to celebrate our shared progress and advance the conversation on how all forms of energy production are critical to continue Texas' dominance in the world."

" Texas energy leaders recognize that everyone benefits when all forms of production work together," said Christine Perez, editor of D CEO Magazine. "We are excited to join with our partner organizations to tell the stories of collaboration across the energy industry."

Amarillo energy developer Jonathan Grammer is a sponsor of this year's program and has seen firsthand the interdependence of oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. "I believe that we're all working toward a better future," Grammer said. " Texas leaders recognize that energy production is not either-or. It's both-and."

Past honorees include Trevor Rees-Jones of Chief Oil & Gas, Joseph Wm. Foran of Matador Resources, Kelcy Warren of Energy Transfer, and Doug Dormer of Cardinal Midstream.

"Oil and natural gas are the engines of American jobs, the economy, and ongoing, constantly improving environmental successes," said TXOGA President Todd Staples. "The U.S. is now a net energy exporter, and a diverse energy portfolio will ensure we can continue powering progress around the world. We're glad these awards help us lead the conversation that all forms of energy production are important to our success."

Karr Ingham, executive vice president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, said that as the nation and world emerge from the pandemic, energy producers are remaining optimistic. "Our industry is resilient and determined," Ingham said. "We're going to continue to need the contributions of all producers as we support the recovery of Texas, the nation, and the world."

"The Texas oil and natural gas industry is a cornerstone of our state economy, generating a direct GDP of $278 billion per year and supporting more than 2.3 million Texas jobs," said Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO). "We are proud to partner with D CEO to recognize leaders in the energy sector that are driving growth and innovation for the benefit of our state and industry."

"Forecasts of real post-Covid economic growth are continuing, and a rebound in the energy sector will help drive that growth," said Paul Moorman, managing director in investment banking at Stephens Inc. "Capital is being deployed across all types of energy, including oil, gas, and renewables, and Texas has been a leader in that balanced approach."

Brian Matlock, National Energy and Natural Resources Leader for BKD LLP, said that Texas will continue to be a leader across all types of energy production. " Texas is the center of the nation's energy production, and we're seeing that Texas will remain well-positioned as a focus of investment in oil, gas, and renewable energy."

The awards will also recognize innovation as an important catalyst for the energy industry, according to Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University. "We are proud to remain a partner on these awards as they continue to celebrate leaders who are preparing for the energy industry of tomorrow," Bullock said.

Title sponsors of the awards program are Jackson Walker LLP, BKD LLP, Icon Global Group, and Stephens Inc. Signature sponsors are Mercer, Texas Mutual, and Whitley Penn.

Partner organizations are the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL), Council of Petroleum Accountants Societies, Dallas Young Professionals in Energy, the Energy Management Program at the University of Texas at Dallas, Financial Executives International, the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU, the North Texas Commission, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA), TXCPA Dallas, TXCPA Fort Worth, TXCPA Permian Basin, TXCPA Wichita Falls, TXCPA South Plains, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA), and Women's Energy Network - North Texas.

Nominations are due July 16 . The program will honor executives in upstream, midstream, energy services & technology, renewable energy, and energy finance, as well as the private equity firm of the year and the financing or capital deal of the year. An Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability award will be presented, along with Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The program is open to all industry players from East Texas to the Permian Basin who have strong North Texas ties. For more information and to submit a nomination, click here. Winners and finalists will be featured in the November issue of D CEO magazine and recognized at a private awards event this fall.

If you have questions about the awards or nomination process, please contact Kelsey J. Vanderschoot, associate editor, at kelsey.vanderschoot@dmagazine.com or 707-758-0697.

