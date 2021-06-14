Powerhouse Dynamics To Showcase Open Kitchen® Solution At RFMA 2021, June 22-24 In Charlotte

BOSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics—whose leading Internet of Things (IoT) platform is helping the nation's top multi-unit restaurants drive down energy and maintenance costs, improve food safety, and maximize kitchen performance—will be a featured exhibitor at RFMA 2021, the Restaurant Facility Management Association's annual conference, taking place June 22-24 in Charlotte, N.C.

Visitors to booth 431 will experience the latest upgrades to Powerhouse Dynamics' Open Kitchen ® solution—which is redefining the connected restaurant through the unprecedented level of enterprise-wide control and visibility it delivers. This is especially helpful as restaurants, emerging from COVID-19, seek to improve both their top and bottom lines.

"We are excited to have the chance to demonstrate the capabilities and benefits of our updated platform at a live, in-person industry event. It will be a pleasure to meet face-to-face with our customers and industry peers," said Jay Fiske, Vice President of Business Development.

Open Kitchen integrates, directly and digitally, with virtually any piece of equipment—from fryers to ovens to dish machines to HVAC units—enabling remote access to this critical infrastructure. With a facility manager in a large multi-site operator typically responsible for 100 or more locations, this robust solution makes it much easier to monitor—and continuously "tune up" and optimize—the equipment and performance of every facility, and avoid costly problems and errors.

Is meat being cooked before defrosting in Los Angeles? Are dishwashers running too cold in Chicago, or are they light on detergent in Dallas? Should fryers in Orlando be repaired to avoid downtime and huge replacement costs? Should air conditioning units in Nashville be turned on earlier to maximize customer comfort?

With a few swipes to a phone or tablet, managers can review and monitor their equipment and facilities, automate everything from recipe updates to food safety reporting to equipment on/off schedules, and take real-time action in response to critical alerts.

The platform also empowers restaurants to innovate and pivot as they emerge from COVID-19. For instance, if they are building ghost kitchens, they can remotely update their recipes across all locations. And, they can remotely monitor air quality and air pressure, and create and track work flows related to site cleanliness and health.

In addition, to provide extra safety and reassurance to their dine-in customers, they can install Bluezone ® by Middleby—which uses patented, ultraviolet cleaning technology to kill 99.9995% of viruses in the air, including SARS-CoV-2—and integrate it with Open Kitchen which monitors and controls the units.

For more information about Open Kitchen, which is Level 1 PCI certified (the highest level of data security), please visit powerhousedynamics.com/open-kitchen-overview.

Individuals can either stop by Booth 431 or set up meetings with Jay Fiske, who can be reached at jay@powerhousedynamics.com.

About Powerhouse DynamicsFounded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics is the leading provider of "internet of things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. Open Kitchen, focused on Food Service and Food Retail, provides operational transparency, enhances kitchen operations, improves equipment performance, enhances food safety and quality, lowers maintenance costs, and can significantly reduce energy expenses. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerhouse-dynamics-to-showcase-open-kitchen-solution-at-rfma-2021-june-22-24-in-charlotte-301311713.html

SOURCE Powerhouse Dynamics