Powerhouse Dynamics Named One Of The Top IoT Solution Providers Of 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics, a leader in enterprise asset, operations, and energy management technology solutions, announced today that the company had been named one of the 10 Best IoT Solution Providers of 2021 in a special edition issue of Industry Era Review Magazine.

Industry Era Review Magazine is one of the leading sources for transformative tech news and events that provide an in-depth context to help business leaders make smart decisions and stay on top of breaking news.

The special edition issue of Industry Era Review Magazine features the president of Powerhouse Dynamics, Martin Flusberg, on the cover and a two-page profile highlighting the company's thought leadership in the IoT solutions space. The profile highlights Powerhouse's role in delivering the "efficiently connected kitchen" and provides insight into its innovative Open Kitchen® platform. Open Kitchen is revolutionizing food service and food retail through real-time, remote connectivity and visibility into equipment operations in and beyond the kitchen and across the enterprise.

"It is quite an honor to be recognized by Industry Era Review Magazine as one of the best solution providers in the IoT space. This acknowledgment is another reflection of the hard work that our team puts forth every day to better serve and support our customers," says Flusberg.

To learn more about Powerhouse Dynamics and its Open Kitchen IoT platform solution, please visit powerhousedynamics.com.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics is the leading provider of "internet of things"-based solutions to connect, analyze, and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies to portfolios of commercial facilities, including restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers and others.

Powerhouse Dynamics and Open Kitchen are registered trademarks of Powerhouse Dynamics.

