Powerhouse CEO Panel Set For SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCTE•ISBE today unveiled the lineup for a CEO roundtable during the general session of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020. The hour-long discussion will highlight perspectives from Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable; Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO, Charter Communications; and Mike Fries, CEO and vice chairman, Liberty Global.

The CEO panel, part of SCTE•ISBE's all virtual event, will feature discussions on the industry's response to COVID-19 and the evolution to a next-gen 10G platform, as well as the potential for life-changing applications that 10G will enable. The panel will be moderated by Phil McKinney, president and CEO, CableLabs.

"This year's opening session, and Cable-Tec Expo as a whole, will demonstrate the awesome future of advanced connectivity and honor the resiliency and excellence demonstrated by the cable industry as our critical role became front and center during the pandemic," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO, SCTE•ISBE. "The work of Expos past prepared us for today's challenges, and during this year's event we will build on the knowledge sharing and innovation of the past to prepare for a future that will be transformed by connectivity."

The general session, which begins promptly at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 12, will feature an exciting show opener; Dzuban interviewing show co-chairs Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations, Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations, Charter Communications; the CEO roundtable; and remarks from Michael Powell, president and CEO, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association.

"Connectivity is the foundation for services and applications that can change — and save — lives," continued Dzuban. "The pandemic underscored the critical nature of our work and tested and validated cable's resiliency. Even as traffic grew by more than 20%, cable rose to the challenge, supported by a well-trained and dedicated workforce, smart leadership, and wise investments in network flexibility, based on SCTE•ISBE standards. We are excited to come together virtually in October to build on this momentum."

The Cable-Tec Expo 2020 Virtual Experience, an all-digital presentation of the largest annual cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, is free for all attendees thanks to generous support from Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Midco, Millicom, Rogers, Shaw Communications and the SCTE Foundation. Though attendance is free, advance registration is required. Visit expo.scte.org to register and follow SCTE•ISBE on social media for updates.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Ⓡ The largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Ⓡ is known across the industry and beyond as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making within the broadband telecommunications sector. No other industry event brings together content and service providers, technology partners, industry experts and innovators at every level to learn, network, and shape the future of connectivity. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE•ISBE SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation in the cable industry, SCTE•ISBE is creating a more connected world. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. In partnership with Cable Labs® and NCTA, SCTE•ISBE is building the future of 10G, leveraging its expertise for the acceleration and deployment of technology. More at www.scte.org .

