POWERHOME SOLAR Surprises Employees With $200,000 In Cash And Prizes

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate holiday celebrations look very different this year, if they take place at all. Employees spend countless hours on virtual meetings and conference calls. Who wants to sit through a virtual company party? More than 1,400 out of 1,700 POWERHOME SOLAR employees, from 10 markets, joined the company's virtual party Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, as the company gave away more than $200,000 in cash and prizes.

POWERHOME SOLAR, a Mooresville-based energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels, hosted the virtual event to celebrate the company's success and thank and recognize employees' hard work and dedication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. POWERHOME gave out 11 prizes of $2,500, five prizes of $10,000 and five grand prizes of $25,000, along with four other prizes ranging from $1,000 to $2,400.

The grand prize winners include:

Shawanda Denise , office administrator, Columbus, Ohio

, office administrator, David McKeown , sales representative, Springfield, Missouri

, sales representative, Ron Baker , sales representative, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

, sales representative, Ricky Prosser , sales representative, Cleveland, Ohio

, sales representative, John Bauer , service technician, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosser and his wife are expecting a baby boy in February and were overwhelmed. Bauer plans to use his prize to become debt-free.

"2020 provided us with significant challenges, but we didn't quit or let the pandemic take us down," POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller said. "We bonded together, we found ways to succeed and our work family has doubled in one of the most trying years in U.S. history. We wanted to give back to our employees, and the night couldn't have been better, and the best part was seeing the joy on the faces of our winners."

In addition to the cash and prize giveaways, the party included virtual appearances from brand ambassadors two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders as well an appearance from White Boy Rick, infamous Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) informant and subject of a 2018 documentary.

