POWERHOME SOLAR Announces Pennsylvania Expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania and opening an office in Harrisburg to provide homeowners and businesses in south central Pennsylvania a supplement to grid energy. POWERHOME SOLAR first expanded to the state in 2018 with an office near Pittsburgh.

POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 100 people in energy consulting, installation and warehouse positions at its new office located at 3901 Derry St. and will be holding open interviews on Wednesday-Friday ( Aug. 26-28) for roles in production. Since 2014, Pennsylvania has increased its clean technology workforce, including those in renewables and energy efficiency, by nearly 60 percent, per a report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, proving there is a growing interest in solar as an investment and career option.

"The statistics around renewable energy in Pennsylvania speak for themselves," said Jayson Waller, CEO, POWERHOME SOLAR. "Residents across the state have made it loud and clear there is a strong appetite for renewable energy, and we're committed to helping these families achieve energy independence while also offering lasting career opportunities for hard-working Pennsylvanians."

The average cost for residential power in Pennsylvania is 14 cents, which is 6.5 percent more than the national average. POWERHOME SOLAR can help customers produce their own solar power, maintain a consistent monthly energy payment, and avoid the full brunt of regular utility rate increases. Solar panels are financed for roughly the same cost as an electric bill, and no down payment is needed. Once the financing ends, so does the payment for solar energy, essentially allowing customers to "own their power."

Over the past decade, the cost of installing solar panels has dropped by more than 70 percent due to lower equipment costs and various government tax incentives, including a federal solar tax credit of 26 percent on newly installed solar systems through the end of 2020. Pennsylvania is one of many states that supports net metering, allowing consumers to sell their excess energy back to participating utility companies at the retail rate.

Those interested in applying for jobs in Harrisburg should visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or send an email to careers@powerhome.com .

About POWERHOME SOLARPOWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,200 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America - the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerhome-solar-announces-pennsylvania-expansion-301117141.html

SOURCE POWERHOME SOLAR