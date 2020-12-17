PowerGistics Unveils Charging Stations For Mobile Devices In The Home

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerGistics, a US manufacturer of unique vertical charging Towers for classrooms and businesses worldwide, announced today that it is launching two versions of a home charging station to charge and store mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops in one, organized place.

The new Home Hub and Home Hub USB will hide unsightly cords and keep your home, work, and school devices protected and charged. Designed for the whole family, even the youngest users can access and put away their technology, keeping countertops and tables free from device and cord clutter in your home.

After years of selling into education and businesses, PowerGistics realized a gap exists in the home charging market. These home units will be available in 3 color choices to blend in well with home decor in the kitchen, home office, or anywhere you keep your technology. Extra outlets allow for charging other devices such as earbuds, handheld controllers, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

"There has been a rapid increase in the number of mobile devices used in the home, meaning families are dealing with having to charge and securely store them," said Nathan Roberts, President of G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc. "What we're providing is a place to store these home and school district-issued devices, knowing they'll be charged and ready. We want to create space and organization in your home during these difficult times."

All PowerGistics products are made with the highest quality materials and produced with precision. Using high-grade aluminum and the newest technology laser cutting machines, PowerGistics products are built to last, yet bring a softer feel for the home.

The Home Hub and Home Hub USB are both available on Amazon Prime just in time for Christmas.

About PowerGistics

PowerGistics' products are proudly made by American workers in an American factory. We design, engineer, and manufacture portable device charging and storage solutions in Columbus, Wisconsin. We believe in providing high-quality products that make life easier and help solve problems. Our parent company, G.D. Roberts, is a 5th generation family-owned manufacturing company founded on innovation and pure hard work. We began when a school IT director asked for laptop storage and charging design that managed cables and had a small footprint. We successfully responded to a need in schools, and have since expanded our products into business and healthcare. And now, we bring our quality and innovation to you in your home. Twitter: @ PowerGistics LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/powergistics Web: https://powergistics.com/

