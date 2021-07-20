Powerful Franchise Development Company Adds Two New Brands To Portfolio

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than quadrupling its client base of franchise brands in its first year, REP'M Group, the premier franchise growth enabler, today announced the signing of Alloy Personal Training and Kidokinetics, bringing the up-and-coming full-service franchise development group's total brand count to 7.

Founded in 2017, REP'M Group has quickly transformed into an elite business development company offering the full spectrum of development services under one roof. With a combined 100 years of business expertise, and over 75 years of combined knowledge of working with franchise brands, REP'M Group's elite in-house service offerings are hyper-focused on accelerating growth for Alloy Personal Training and Kidokinetics. From selling units to opening franchisee doors and developing and managing plans for sustainable growth, REP'M Group has lofty goals for both brands.

"At REP'M Group, we focus on developing brands that significantly enhance a consumer's lifestyle, happiness, and/or wellness and that is exactly what Kidokinetics and Alloy Personal Training do," said Rob Cambruzzi, Founder of REP'M Group. "Through a combination of personal service, effective technology, thirty years of experience and a franchise formula for incredible results for both members and fitness franchise owners, we are confident that REP'M Group can bring both brands to new heights."

REP'M Group used 2020 as a launching pad to not only expand its client base to include brands such as ISI Elite Training, Lime Painting, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping and 4Ever Young but it also expanded its internal team through the recruitment of some of franchising top leaders. Even amidst the economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, REP'M Group has quickly become a company to watch in the franchise industry.

"Partnering with REP'M Group was a no brainer for us," said Rick Mayo, CEO - Alloy Fitness. "The company has truly mastered all aspects of franchise development and we are thrilled to be working with a partner that can help develop our brand and accelerate our growth in the years to come."

For more information about REP'M Group and its four pillars of success - BRAND'M, BUILD'M, GROW'M, SCALE'M, visit www.repmgroup.com.

ABOUT REP'M GROUP: The REP'M Group's premier suite of services are customized for each client and designed to help franchisors grow confidently. The company's unmatched capabilities help brands confidently accelerate growth. As the only true full-service Franchise Development company, REP'M Group are experts in every stage of launching a Franchise Brand, selling and opening franchisee doors, and developing and managing plans for sustainable growth. The company's leadership team has more than 100 years of Brand and Business development expertise collectively and more than 75 years in Franchise Brand expertise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powerful-franchise-development-company-adds-two-new-brands-to-portfolio-301337367.html

SOURCE REP'M Group