PowerFleet To Present At The 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference On May 19, 2021

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe and CFO Ned Mavrommatis are scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:45 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PowerFleet management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at PWFL@gatewayir.com.

