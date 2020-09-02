PowerFleet Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) , a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference Wednesday, September 9 (one-on-one meetings only)

9 th Annual Gateway Conference Thursday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern timeWebcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37145

22 nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Monday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference Tuesday, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

4 th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference Thursday, September 17 (one-on-one meetings only)

About PowerFleet PowerFleet®, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact Ned Mavrommatis, CFO NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com (201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact Matt Glover Gateway Investor Relations PWFL@gatewayIR.com (949) 574-3860