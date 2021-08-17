Powerbridge Technologies Enters Strategic Partnership With Cryptodigital Holdings To Acquire Bitcoin And Ethereum Miners

ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, today announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement ("Agreement") with Cryptodigital Holdings Ltd. ("Cryptodigital"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Cryptodigital will provide related services to Powerbridge for acquiring a certain number of bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) miners and developing and managing the mining operations in Asia and North America.

Stewart Lor, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are delighted to have established a strategic partnership with Cryptodigital. We look forward to working with Cryptogital's team of industry-leading professionals and leveraging their resources to consistently acquire miners. In addition, we will work closely to develop and manage our global mining operations. We believe that our partnership will substantially drive the Company to achieve a competitive level of mining fleet and hashrate."

ABOUT POWERBRIDGE

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd., a growth-driven technology company is primarily engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. Powerbridge SaaS integrates AI, big data, and IoT offering SaaS platforms for cross-border e-commerce, supply chain, data intelligence, and IoT applications and devices. Powerbridge Blockchain consists of BTC and ETC mining and digital assets, IPFS distributed network services, and industry-specific Blockchain applications. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en.

