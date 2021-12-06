Power Solutions International Receives Off-Highway Certification For Low-emission 8.8L Engine

WOOD DALE, Ill., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. ("PSI" or "the Company") (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced it received non-road certification for its 8.8-liter propane engine from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB). The certification allows the propane-powered engine's use in mobile, non-road applications.

The non-road certification allows PSI to bring the 8.8-liter engine more rapidly to market for customers. Target applications include terminal tractors and other non-road mobile equipment for ports and other transport hubs.

The non-road engine - available in the market now - is part of PSI's efforts to expand its near-zero product line. This non-road engine shares the same technology as PSI's ultra-low NOx 8.8-liter propane engine previously approved for heavy-duty on-road applications. The non-road engine's near-zero NOx level makes it one of the cleanest engines available in the market. The engine offers 265 horsepower with 553 lb-ft of torque.

"Our 8.8-liter propane engine is a proven solution that will produce similar results for non-road applications as it does for heavy duty on-road uses," PSI Vice President - Transportation Tom Patterson said.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels. PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

