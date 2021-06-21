Power Plus® Productions Announces Acquisition Of BackBeats Backline® From Performance Audio® In Salt Lake City, Utah

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego's Power Plus ® Productions has announced the acquisition of BackBeats Backline ® from Performance Audio ® in Salt Lake City, Utah. This exciting addition allows Power Plus Productions to expand the offerings of its newly opened location in Utah and provide even more services to its growing customer base.

BackBeats Backline Rentals was started by Kelly Wallis and Sean Chase in 1998. In 2015, Chris Filmore and Darrin Porter, co-owners of Performance Audio acquired BackBeats Backline to provide customers a single source for both audio rental equipment and musical instruments. Power Plus has already purchased Performance Audio's production and equipment rental divisions. With the addition of the BackBeats inventory, Power Plus is now positioned as the single most complete source of backline and musical equipment between the West Coast and the Mississippi.

Lane Rickard, President and Owner of Power Plus Productions began his career in Salt Lake City. "I've often worked with Performance Audio over the last 35 years, partnering with them to provide the highest quality audio equipment," said Lane. "Through the years we have maintained a business relationship that is rare, respecting each other's territories. As we expand our services and open offices in Salt Lake City to support our customers there, it made sense to bring our long-time partners at Performance Audio on board."

Performance Audio started in 1977 as a way to keep musicians networked. It quickly grew into a channel for Pro Audio equipment sales and rentals. Chris Fillmore joined Performance Audio in 1989. Darrin Porter was a dedicated customer of Performance Audio before joining the company in 1998.

"Working with Power Plus Productions in the past, Chris and I have seen the same dedication to excellence that we hold here at Performance Audio," said Co-Owner Darrin Porter. "As we enter this new phase, we are excited about the gap being bridged in this market by the capabilities of both brands."

About Power Plus ProductionsSince 1989, Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing experienced, efficient staff and the latest high-quality equipment for any production event. Whether providing full-service production from concept to completion or working as an event partner, Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs and expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees.

