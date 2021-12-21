Power Electronics Market Research Report Global Forecast To 2026: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Advancement In The Miniaturization Of Chargers And Adapters Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Electronics Market Research Report by Device Type, Material, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Electronics Market size was estimated at USD 51.77 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 54.82 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% reaching USD 74.40 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes Power Electronics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Discrete, IC, and Module.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, Silicon, and Silicon Carbide.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, ICT, Industrial, and Power.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and the United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. Market Share AnalysisThe Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive ScenarioThe Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing use of power electronic devices in consumer electronics products

High demand for portable, battery powered devices

Significant use of power electronics for renewable energy systems

Increasing application of Power ICs in smart phones and medical devices

Restraints

Issues in designing a power electronic system such as EMI, Losses, and Harmonics

Opportunities

Growing electrification of vehicles

RF power semiconductors for 5G industry

Gallium Nitride (GaN) advancement in the miniaturization of chargers and adapters

Challenges

Difficulties in regeneration of power in power electronic converter system

Power electronic controllers with low overhead capacity

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

BYD Co. Ltd.

Device Engineering Inc

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GaN Systems Inc.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse, Inc

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductor N.V

On Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp

Rohm Semiconductor

Semikron

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sungrow

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Transphorm Inc.

United Silicon Carbide, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Wolfspeed, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kahi8

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-electronics-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2026-gallium-nitride-gan-advancement-in-the-miniaturization-of-chargers-and-adapters-creates-opportunities-301448991.html

SOURCE Research and Markets