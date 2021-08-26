Power Electronics Leads The Energy Storage Market With A Presence In More Than 150 Worldwide Megaprojects

It will present the most complete EV charging point solution on the market at the ACT Expo

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multinational Power Electronics continues to lead the global market for energy storage systems and is involved in more than 150 of the world's largest solar energy battery storage projects, creating 7 GW of storage. The most recent project to kick off was the plant in Florida which—with a total capacity of 900 MWh—is the largest solar-powered battery storage facility in the world to date.

In 2019, the United States consumed more renewable energy than coal for the first time since 1885. In 2020, this trend was reinforced by the impact of COVID-19, which led energy companies to buy less coal in favor or renewables. Power Electronics supports the country in its firm resolve to tilt the energy balance towards renewables and has become a benchmark thanks to a continued commitment to innovation in order to adapt to the needs of its customers and power grids.

This is why the company will participate in the largest renewable energy event in the United States, the Solar Power International conference and exhibition, which will be held in New Orleans ( Louisiana), bringing together the major players in the sector.

Participation in the ACT Expo

Aside from energy storage systems, Power Electronics focuses its business on electric mobility. This is why it will also be at the ACT Expo, the most important electric mobility event in the United States, where it will exhibit its EV charging point solution, which is the most complete solution on the market due to its advanced features.

It's the only electric vehicle charging station on the market that integrates a transformer and medium-voltage cells into the same set of equipment—a turnkey, modular, flexible and extremely reliable solution for any scenario.

Power Electronics is the world's number one manufacturer of energy conversion systems for energy storage and the leading manufacturer of solar inverters for photovoltaic plants in the United States, Latin America, Australia, the United Kingdom and Spain. It is present in nearly 1,300 plants across 35 countries. It closed 2020 with 40 GW of AC power installed, which prevented the release of more than 56.3 million tons of CO 2 into the environment.

