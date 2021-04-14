Powder Mix Direct Kicks Off Campaign To Help Reduce Single-Use Plastics

HUDSON, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Mix Direct, an online retailer, is seeking to reduce plastic waste by educating consumers on the environmental and financial benefits of powder drink mixes.

HUDSON, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Mix Direct, an online retailer, is seeking to reduce plastic waste by educating consumers on the environmental and financial benefits of powder drink mixes. Plans include a social media campaign timed to coincide with Earth Day 2021 on April 22 nd.

A recent article posted on their website ( www.powdermixdirect.com) explains how powder drink mixes eliminate the need for disposable plastic bottles and caps. To highlight the importance of this effort, the article sites three key data points from a recent NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) primer on single-use plastics:

1. Worldwide, a staggering 300 million tons of plastic are produced each year and half of these plastics are for single-use items.

2. Although recycling efforts are common, 91 percent of all plastics still end up in either landfills or the environment.

3. By 2050, it's estimated that by weight there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

An included infographic comparing the relative weights of single-use plastics suggests that a reduction in the use of disposable beverage bottles should be a top priority, since a single 20 oz plastic bottle and cap can weigh as much as 40 straws. And considering that just about all plastics eventually break down into smaller microplastics, weight is as important as shape.

Although powder drink mixes are often considered less convenient, an additional infographic demonstrates that they do come with an economic incentive. In the case of sports drinks, consumers can save up to 75% by purchasing powder drink mixes in place of ready-to-drink products.

The article concludes by pointing out that not all plastic containers are bad. As opposed to disposable "one and done" items, reusable coolers and sports bottles are both convenient and environmentally friendly.

To learn more visit https://www.powdermixdirect.com/Reduce-Single-Use-s/202.htm.

About Powder Mix DirectA division of Midpoint Enterprises, Inc., Powder Mix Direct is a national distributor of Gatorade and Sqwincher electrolyte drink mixes and equipment, including coolers, cups, and sports bottles. Centrally located in Hudson, Ohio, Powder Mix Direct has been serving both businesses and individual consumers since 2009 via its online storefront www.PowderMixDirect.com.

