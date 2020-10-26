Poverty Dignified Signs LOI With Safer Place Technologies LLC

Collaboration Anticipated to Accelerate Company's Growth in Anti-Viral Sectors

KENNEWICK, WA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTC -PVDG) is pleased to announce today that the Company has executed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire all intellectual property and proprietary technology represented by the trade name Safer Place Technologies LLC,a newly formed company created for the online marketing, sales and distribution of antimicrobial and antiviral products and services. (" Safer Place Market™").

This collaboration is expected to accelerate the revenue growth of Poverty Dignified, Inc. in providing employers, workplaces, schools, churches, public transportation, restaurants, stadiums, and a multitude of additional private and public venues with quality products and new technologies to provide a healthier and safer environment.

James C. Katzaroff, CEO of Poverty Dignified, Inc., said, "Safer Place Technologies is currently a Wyoming LLC owned by a team of seasoned marketers and managers with vast experience in providing solutions for a variety of challenges facing society. We now have the means to better vet vendors for the Safer Place Market™ who show interest in nationwide and international distribution as partners for branding, marketing, manufacturing and advertising exposure of antimicrobial and antiviral products."

"Safer Place Technologies has attracted global interest from multiple sectors striving to provide a safer environment including prevention, detection, and neutralization solutions for current COVID-19 hazards and upcoming and unknown challenges," stated managing director, Peter Thusat.

"In vetting new channels for partner collaborations within the Safer Place Market™, I am encouraged by the extensive interest received from both product suppliers as well as a multitude of organizations anxious to get back to business as usual and to maintain healthy standards," he added.

Poverty Dignified, Inc. continues its mission: "Making the world safer with innovative and effective technologies."

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the word "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact: James C. Katzaroff Phone: 509.491.4701 Email: jkatzaroff@katmoi.com