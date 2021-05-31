Poultry And Egg Producers Can Now Apply For Compensation Funds To Boost Competitiveness

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's supply-managed poultry and egg farmers are part of the backbone of the Canadian agriculture sector and the Canadian economy.

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's supply-managed poultry and egg farmers are part of the backbone of the Canadian agriculture sector and the Canadian economy. Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to produce high-quality products for Canadians and keep our rural communities competitive and resilient.

Today the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced that the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program (PEFIP) is now accepting applications.

The PEFIP will provide almost $647 million over ten years to support poultry and egg producers through on-farm investments. Each producer is entitled to an amount proportional to their quota holdings as of January 1, 2021. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2030, meaning producers can apply when they are ready to make an investment.

Eligible projects include anything that helps a producer increase efficiency or productivity, respond to consumer preferences, or improve on-farm safety, biosecurity or environmental sustainability. This includes new barn construction or upgrades to equipment like feeding, watering, lighting, ventilation, heating, and comfort systems that will promote energy efficiency and reduce an operations environmental footprint.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to 70% of the projects costs, increasing to up to 85% for young farmers, to help ensure a strong future for Canada's farms. The PEFIP offers producers flexibility to seek funding for eligible activities that started on or after March 19, 2019.

The PEFIP and the Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken (MDPTC), taken together, total more than $691 million over ten years. These programs respond directly to requests from producer associations and provide full and fair compensation to supply-managed sectors for market access concessions made under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Quote

"Our government is delivering on its commitment to compensate supply-managed farmers for the impacts of recent trade agreements. This program, which launches today, will help Canadian poultry and egg producers be more competitive and make their facilities even more sustainable." - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The funding allocation under the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program (PEFIP) is:

$347.3 million for chicken producers

for chicken producers

$76.9 million for turkey producers

for turkey producers

$134 million for egg producers

for egg producers

$88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers

$88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers. Under the PEFIP, an average chicken producer will have access to up to $122,411; an average turkey producer will have access to up to $147,356; an average egg producer will have access to up to $111,203; and an average hatching egg producer will have access to up to $375,297. These average entitlements are for the life of the program.

Responding to stakeholder requests, $17.3 million of the previously announced $36.5 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada under the Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken (MDPTC) has been re-allocated to turkey producers under the PEFIP. The combined investment for MDPTC and PEFIP, totaling more than $691 million over ten years, remains unchanged.

The MDPTC, which was launched April 13, 2021, will provide $19.2 million to the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million to the Chicken Farmers of Canada over ten years. This funding will help promotional activities that differentiate Canadian-made products' reputation for high-quality, safe and sustainably farmed food that adheres to strict animal welfare standards.

The four supply-managed poultry and egg sectors (chicken, broiler hatching eggs, turkey, and eggs) generated $4.9 billion in farm cash receipts in 2020, 6.8 percent of all farm cash receipts in Canada. According to industry, Canada's poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Additional Links

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada