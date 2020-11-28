Poultry And Egg Farmers Welcome The Federal Government's Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's 4,700 egg and poultry farmers appreciate today's announcement of investment programs and market development initiatives to offset the impact of market losses from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's 4,700 egg and poultry farmers appreciate today's announcement of investment programs and market development initiatives to offset the impact of market losses from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This investment in our sectors is a step in the right direction towards supporting farmers as they make ongoing improvements to their operations and enhance the long-term efficiency and sustainability of their farms. It will also help maintain economic activity in rural and urban communities across Canada.

Egg Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers thank The Honourable Minister Bibeau and her team for championing poultry and egg farmers. We look forward to working with officials on the development and implementation of these programs and initiatives in the coming months.

Canada's poultry and egg farmers have lost a significant portion of their domestic market and stand to suffer losses of billions in net operating income because of the CPTPP, which entered into force in December 2018. Today's announcement draws on the work of the poultry working group, which assessed the impact of the agreements on our respective sectors and put forward recommendations in April 2019. These measures will allow farmers to plan for the future, navigate the unique dynamics of our respective industries, and contribute to Canada's goals of growing our agricultural sector.

While today's announcement is about the impact of CPTPP on our sectors, our farmers have also suffered significant market losses as a result of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). We look forward to working with government officials to assess CUSMA support measures.

Egg Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada and Canadian Hatching Egg Producers are the voice of farmers in Canada's supply-managed poultry and egg sectors. We are a stabilizing force in rural Canada and a part of Canada's economic solution, contributing $11.1 billion to the GDP and supporting over 144,000 jobs.

