Pottery Barn Sets Goal Of Planting Three Million Trees By 2023

Today, Pottery Barn, a member of William-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, strengthens their commitment to sourcing wood responsibly, setting a goal to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest environmental nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, the brand will plant one tree for every piece of indoor wood furniture* sold beginning December 31, 2020, in regions of greatest need in the U.S. and abroad.

Pottery Barn has a longstanding commitment of sourcing from well-managed timber suppliers and increasing the use of wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The high caliber of Pottery Barn's home furnishings is largely attributed to the durable, renewable, recyclable and beautiful qualities of the wood it sources. By the end of 2021, the brand aims to use 50% responsibly sourced wood and, to date, has already reached 42% of that goal. Pottery Barn's parent company, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., is consistently recognized as a top 10 global leader in responsibly sourced wood by the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

"As we welcome the new year, we're renewing our intentions and taking the next step in our sustainability journey by setting an ambitious goal to plant trees. Trees and forests are a crucial part of the Earth's ecosystem, and we are proud to announce this partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in support of its mission to inspire the betterment of the planet, one tree at a time," said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. "This partnership will greatly impact our sustainability goals, bettering our brand and the community that welcomes us into their homes and our planet."

Through the Pottery Barn mission of planting three million trees by 2023, this partnership will restore vulnerable ecosystems and endangered forests and support the reduction of climate impact, leading to cleaner air and water while enriching lives. The eligible wood products include, but are not limited to, dining, bedroom, home office and bath indoor wood furniture containing at least 80% wood, excluding upholstery furniture.

"From providing a habitat for endangered wildlife to cleaning our air and water, trees and forests protect our necessities of life," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "With support from committed partners like Pottery Barn, we are restoring critical forest ecosystems around the globe, working to ensure that their impact will last for generations to come."

Pottery Barn's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation builds on the brand's unrivaled, 70-year commitment to creating products that are thoughtfully inspired and responsibly crafted. As a visionary leader, Pottery Barn's offerings reflect this unparalleled quality including, Organic, Sustainably Sourced, Fair Trade, Handcrafted and Certified Nontoxic product offerings. Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the parent company of Pottery Barn, is the only home retailer on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list and has been for 3 years running.

*Indoor wood furniture containing at least 80% of wood; upholstery furniture is excluded.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Since its founding, more than 350 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

