POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES "POTTERY BARN RENEWED"

Pottery Barn , a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, together with The Renewal Workshop , the leading provider of circular solutions for apparel and textile brands, today unveils Pottery Barn Renewed. This renewed line of products represents the brand's first step towards becoming a circular business and furthering its leadership in sustainability and innovation.

Pottery Barn Renewed extends the life of the brand's imperfect and returned items, helping to keep them out of landfills. Products across the categories of bedding, bath, curtains, pillows, throws, table linens and robes are given a second life, maximizing their value and making them available to the consumer as a renewed product.

"The good of our planet and communities has been a longstanding commitment for Pottery Barn, and our customers have come to know us for products that look and feel good," said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. "By becoming the first major home furnishings retailer to launch a renewed line in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, we continue to build on our industry-leading sustainability commitments to encourage further innovation for the betterment of our world. We are proud to take this next step in our sustainability journey and invite our customers to do the same."

Through The Renewal Workshop's proprietary six-stage, zero waste process, products are sorted, graded, thoroughly sanitized using state-of-the-art waterless technology, repaired to like-new standards, inspected and verified to joint quality standards before being given a Renewal Workshop tag and becoming ready for sale through The Renewal Workshop website. Each item's impact is measured to illustrate the tangible difference consumers are making through the purchase of a Pottery Barn Renewed product.

"Pottery Barn Renewed is a landmark change in the home goods space. We are excited to partner with the Pottery Barn leadership on their journey to circular. This investment demonstrates how the industry is shifting away from the environmentally devastating take-make-waste linear system and embracing restorative circular practices. Our most recent research indicates that 82% of what brands consider waste can be renewed and resold. Pottery Barn has tapped into this new supply chain with their Renewed collection and the results are both beautiful and sustainable," said Nicole Bassett, Co-Founder of The Renewal Workshop.

The launch of Pottery Barn Renewed builds on the promise of exceptional quality and unparalleled value Pottery Barn has delivered for more than 70 years. From Pottery Barn factories to the home, the brand is committed to creating products that look good, feel good and do good through Organic, Sustainably Sourced, Fair Trade, Handcrafted and Certified Nontoxic product offerings. Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the parent company of Pottery Barn, is the only home retailer on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies list and has been for 3 years running.

To learn more and shop Pottery Barn Renewed, visit potterybarn.com/OurCommitments or RenewalWorkshop.com/PotteryBarn and join the conversation on social media with @PotteryBarn.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT THE RENEWAL WORKSHOP

The Renewal Workshop is the leading provider of circular solutions for apparel and textile brands. Our proprietary Renewal System takes discarded apparel and textiles and turns them into Renewed Products, upcycling materials or feedstock for recycling. We are helping brands reduce their negative environmental impacts and expand their businesses by adopting circular practices. We offer Apparel and Textile Renewal, Sales Channel Management for Renewed Products, Circular Mapping, Data Collection and Textile Recycling R&D. The Renewal Workshop operates a zero-waste circular system that recovers value out of what has already been created as a way of serving customers, partners, and planet.

