Potrero Medical Wins East Bay Innovation Award For Technology

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, has been named the winner of the Technology category of the East Bay Innovation Awards. The Accuryn Monitoring System includes a revolutionary sensor-integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to healthcare providers on the Accuryn Monitor and remote display, the AccuTab ™, so that they can then take steps to prevent disease state progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI).

Potrero Medical wins the Technology category of the East Bay Innovation Awards

"We are honored to accept the award," said Vice President of Clinical Engineering Rich Keenan. "Being located in the East Bay enables Potrero Medical to recruit a top-level engineering team, which is helping us attain our vision of providing clinicians vital information from the kidney. Before the introduction of the Accuryn Monitoring System, physicians were left to make critical decisions to guide patient care based upon technology that is over 100 years old. Today, with the push of a button, the Accuryn System provides vital information on intra-abdominal pressure and urine output that is accurate, continuous and remote."

Joe Urban, Chief Executive Officer of Potrero Medical, said "It was a strategic decision to relocate the company's headquarters from San Francisco to the East Bay. I'd like to thank the East Bay Innovation Awards committee for the recognition, and Paul Nguyen, the Economic Development Manager, for all of his support through the years."

About Potrero MedicalPotrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

