Potrero Medical To Present At Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a sensory integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to health care providers so they can take steps to prevent the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI), today announced that Joe Urban, CEO, will present during the Jefferies Private MedTech Summit on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Potrero Medical CEO, Joe Urban, to present at Jefferies Private MedTech Summit Oct 6, 2021 10:00 PST

Event: Jefferies Private MedTech SummitDate: Wednesday, October 6, 2021Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

About Potrero MedicalPotrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

