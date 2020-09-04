Potomac Law's Ongoing Expansion Of Diverse IP Practice Continues With Addition Of Pablo Hendler

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Law Group ("Potomac Law") announced today that highly regarded patent litigator Pablo Hendler has joined the firm as Partner in its New York office.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Law Group ("Potomac Law") announced today that highly regarded patent litigator Pablo Hendler has joined the firm as Partner in its New York office. The fifth attorney to join Potomac Law's Intellectual Property and Litigation practices in the past five months, Hendler brings a wealth of insight and 25 years of experience on intellectual property matters to the group. He will work closely with clients on complex litigation in the life sciences field, including in the areas of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices.

Hendler adds to the firm's diverse and growing team of esteemed professionals available to handle complex matters involving intellectual property across a wide range of sophisticated technologies. Intellectual property partners who have joined Potomac Law since April include Michael J. Lennon and Douglas E. Ringel, both long-time Kenyon & Kenyon lawyers; Julia Anne Matheson, who joined from Hogan Lovells; and Shailendra ("Shalu") Maheshwari, who joined from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

"We are excited to add Pablo, who brings more depth and capabilities to our fast-growing IP practice. His unique combination of skills as a chemical engineer, inventor and experienced patent litigator is the perfect addition to our vibrant practice and a great asset for clients," noted Marlene Laro, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Potomac Law.

At a time when almost all lawyers have been tested under stay-at-home orders, many are recognizing and appreciating the flexibility of working from home, outside of a traditional office setting, while continuing to provide seamless legal service to their clients, without the burdensome overhead.

"We've had a significant uptick in interest from lawyers in firms with traditional models, and have welcomed eight high-caliber lawyers, including Pablo, to the firm since the pandemic began. They appreciate the benefits of working remotely, including the time efficiency and the absence of a commute," noted Benjamin Lieber, Potomac Law founder and Managing Partner.

Hendler is an experienced researcher, inventor (U.S. Patent Nos. 5,348,928 and 5,266,188) and litigator, having represented some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies in Hatch-Waxman patent litigation, including Purdue Pharma and AstraZeneca. He also helps clients to successfully navigate the intersection of FDA and patent law. He was recognized as an industry leader by "IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Practitioners," which identifies the top patent professionals, nationally and internationally. An active member with various bar and industry associations, he is frequently called upon to provide commentary and analysis on patent-related topics. Hendler received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan, magna cum laude, and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Northwestern University. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Partner at Jones Day.

