PotlatchDeltic Named One Of "America's Most Responsible Companies" In 2022 By Newsweek

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced that it has been recognized as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek. This prestigious award recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industry categories. PotlatchDeltic was ranked 209 on the overall list.

"We are honored to be recognized among Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022," said Eric Cremers, President and CEO, PotlatchDeltic. "We have a long legacy of corporate responsibility through sustainable forest management and we are committed to social responsibility and to strong governance practices. PotlatchDeltic is well positioned to advance the role of sustainable forests and wood products as natural climate solutions to mitigate climate change."

America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc on December 2 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website. Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

