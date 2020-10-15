PotlatchDeltic Corporation Lifts Campfire Burn Ban On Idaho Property

PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced that the campfire or open burning ban issued on Thursday, July 30, 2020 has been lifted on its property in the State of Idaho.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced that the campfire or open burning ban issued on Thursday, July 30, 2020 has been lifted on its property in the State of Idaho. Even though cooler temperatures have reduced fire risk, PotlatchDeltic urges forest users to be cautious and responsible with fires when using forest land. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

