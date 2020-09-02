PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution On Common Stock

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (PCH) - Get Report is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

