PotholeRepair.com Expands To Florida

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After operating successfully for more than a decade in the mid-Atlantic region, PotholeRepair.com has expanded its operations to the Sunshine State, where the company has opened a new service facility on the I-4 corridor in Central Florida.

"Parking lots and roadways are a critical component of central Florida infrastructure and represent a huge capital expenditure for apartment communities across the region. We are excited to welcome PotholeRepair.com as new members." said Chip Tatum, CEO of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO). An affiliate of both the Florida Apartment Association (FAA) and the National Apartment Association (NAA), AAGO is one of the largest local affiliates in the state.

" Florida is home to 3 of the top 20 metros in the country, and the I-4 corridor offers the ideal location from which to offer services throughout the entire state," said Barry Foer, President of PotholeRepair.com. "And we have several strategic clients, property managers, corporate property owners and franchises from the mid-Atlantic, that also manage property in the great state of Florida."

Until now property managers had no choice but to take a reactive approach in dealing with potholes, either doing nothing or using do-it-yourself cold patch as a temporary fix until the damage becomes so severe as to require expensive and disruptive repaving. Over the past 10 years, PotholeRepair.com has perfected a better, faster way to repair small-scale asphalt damage before there is more extensive (and expensive) damage, thereby extending the life of the pavement.

ABOUT POTHOLEREPAIR.COM

PotholeRepair.com provides quick, permanent pothole repairs for commercial properties and residential communities in nine states from Florida to New Jersey. Opposite from a paving company, PotholeRepair.com specializes in only one thing: addressing small scale asphalt damage to resolve problems before they grow into large and expensive pavement repairs. The company offers on-demand pothole repair services and strategic asphalt maintenance programs for property owners and managers interested in taking a more considered and proactive approach to managing and maintaining their roadways and parking lots. Find out more at http://www.PotholeRepair.com.

About AAGO

The Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO) represents all facets of the central Florida multifamily apartment industry, including apartment communities, owners and management companies, multifamily developers, investors, suppliers of products and services, as well as the thousands of individuals that work within the industry. For more information go to https://www.aago.org.

